Dividends&Earnings

NAHCO Plc Unveils Strong FY 2023 Financials on January 30, 2024

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

As of January 30, 2024, NAHCO Plc disclosed its Fiscal Year 2023 financial report, marked by robust performance and key economic indicators. Here’s a breakdown of the financial details:

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue:** NAHCO Plc witnessed a substantial increase in revenue, reaching N28,014,337, marking a remarkable growth of 67.67% compared to FY 2022.
  • Operating Cost: Operating costs amounted to N16,707,925, showcasing a growth of 47.12%.
  • Gross Profit: The company achieved a gross profit of 117.60%, reflecting its efficient cost management.

Financial Ratios:
COGS Margin: 74.93%
Return on Assets: 90.9%
Return on Equity: 144.0%
Financial Statistics: The financial statistics indicate positive trends, with significant growth percentages in key areas.

Corporate Actions:
Interim Dividend: N/A
Closure Date: N/A
Payment Date: N/A
AGM Date: N/A

Balance Sheet (as of December 31, 2023):
Cash and Cash Equivalents: N985,767
Trade and Other Receivables: N9,954,516
Prepayments: N7,133,345
Total Assets: NAHCO Plc’s total assets amounted to N27,160,605, reflecting its robust financial position.

Liabilities and Equity:
Total Liabilities: N14,300,235
Total Shareholders’ Equity: N12,860,370

Profit or Loss Statement:
Profit Before
Tax: The company reported a profit before tax of N8,289,937, showcasing a notable growth.
Profit After Tax: NAHCO Plc achieved a profit after tax of N6,172,996.

These financial indicators underscore NAHCO Plc’s resilience and strategic financial management, positioning the company for sustained growth. Shareholders can anticipate positive outcomes as the company continues its trajectory of success in FY 2023.

