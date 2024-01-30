Investors gain N1.244 trillion, market capitalization appreciates to N57.282 trillion

January 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The NGX has jerked back with a 2.22% gain, as the All-Share Index hit 104,674.67 points, up 2272.79 points from last Friday’s 102,481.55 points.

Investors gained N1.244 trillion as the market capitalization appreciated to N57.282 trillion, from last Friday’s N56.038 trillion. Despite the bullish stance of the market, the market breadth was negative as there were 24 gainers compared to 38 losers on the day. However, the gainers chart was led by Dangote Cement which continued its bullish momentum as it appreciated by 9.93%.

In terms of trading volume, there was a 32.8% increase to 689.93 million units, from last Friday’s 519.39 million units. Concerning value, there was a 193.1% increase to N25.94 billion, from last Friday’s N8.85 billion

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 104,674.67 points

% Day Change: +2.22%

Day’s Lowest: 100,682.64 points

Day’s Highest: 105,005.75 points

% YTD: +39.99%

Market Cap: N57.28 trillion

Volume Traded: 689.93 million units

Value Traded: N25.94 billion

Top Gainers

OANDO: +9.96% to close at N13.80

DANGCEM: +9.93% to close at N763.00

TRIPPLEG: +9.89% to close at N3.11

BERGER: +9.81% to close at N17.35

ROYALEX: +8.97% to close at N0.85

DEAPCAP: +8.97% to close at N0.87

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -10.00% to close at N6.75

DAARCOMM: -10.00% to close at N0.81

CADBURY: -9.80% to close at N20.70

NPFMCRFBK: -8.88% to close at N1.95

ELLAHLAKES: -8.48% to close at N3.02

REGALINS: -8.16% to close at N0.45

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, JAPAULGOLD (+3.90%) led with 83.86 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (-3.09%) with 42.80 million units, ZENITHBANK (-2.33%) with 34.54 million units, ACCESSCORP (-2.10%) with 34.11 million units, and GTCO (-0.46%) with 33.34 million units.

In terms of trading value, DANGCEM (+9.93%) led with N8.58 billion, followed by BUACEMENT (+2.98%) with N5.38 billion, GTCO (-0.46%) with N1.50 billion, ZENITHBANK (-2.33%) with N1.46 billion, and STANBIC (0.00%) with N1.43 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading sentiment was mixed for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as DANGCEM (+9.93%) and BUACEMENT (+2.98%). While ACCESSCORP (-2.10%), GTCO (-0.46%), ZENITHBANK (-2.33%), and UBA (-1.64%) experienced price declines.

Other SWOOT members such as AIRTELAFRI, MTNN, SEPLAT, BUAFOODS, GEREGU, and TRANSCOHOT experienced no price changes.

FBNH recorded no price changes . (www.naija247news.com)

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...