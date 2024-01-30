Menu
Search
Subscribe
Oil & Gas

In First Crude Import, Dangote Refinery Buys 2 Million Barrels From Trafigura

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 30,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In line with its plan to source feedstock from both domestic and import, Dangote Refinery has reportedly ordered two million barrels of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland from the United States-based oil trader, Trafigura Group, for delivery in February.

The latest signalled the increasing competitiveness of American crude in the global market.

Bloomberg quoted traders’ familiar with the matter to have disclosed that Trafigura Group has sold two million barrels of WTI Midland to the Dangote Refinery for delivery by the end of February.

This marks the first time the refinery is buying non-Nigerian crude to keep the refinery that began production of diesel and aviation fuel recently in production.

The exponential growth in US oil supply over the past decade has reshaped the global market, extending its influence to regions like Asia.

Nigeria, whose economy heavily relies on petroleum exports, is particularly impacted by these transatlantic deliveries.

The new 650,000 barrel-a-day oil refinery commenced operations earlier this month. Initially targeting a processing rate of 350,000 barrels per day, the refinery aims to gradually escalate production towards its full capacity.

While the $20 billion Aliko Dangote-owned refinery primarily sources domestic crude through a supply agreement with the trading arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), it had received its first and third shipment of one million barrels each of Nigeria’s crude from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

The other four million barrels out of the six million delivered came from the NNPCL.

In addition to handling domestic feedstock, the facility is capable of processing various African crudes, along with supplies from distant sources such as the US and Saudi Arabia.

However, Dangote Group was yet to confirm the two million barrels of crude import from US’ Trafigura as of the time of filing in this report.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Bwala Meets President Tinubu In Paris
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Bwala Meets President Tinubu In Paris

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 30,2024. Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson to the presidential...

Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wema Bank Plc on Monday published...

Supreme Court Verdict: No Deal With Presidency – Kano Governor

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 30,2024. Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has denied...

Naira Falls to N1348/$1 at the NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira on Monday fell to a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesman Bwala Meets President Tinubu In Paris

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 30,2024. Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson to the presidential...

Wema Bank Plc Grows Profit by 105.79% in 12 months

Companies & Markets 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wema Bank Plc on Monday published...

Supreme Court Verdict: No Deal With Presidency – Kano Governor

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 30,2024. Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has denied...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com