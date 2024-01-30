FRSC arrests 4,907 traffic offenders in FCT

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has arrested 4,907 persons for 6,339 traffic offences during the just concluded “Operation Zero Tolerance” in the Federal Capital Territory.

The FCT Sector Commander, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, revealed this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ occured during the yuletide season between December 15, 2023 and January 15, 2024.

According to the sector commander, non use of seat belt, use of phones while driving and overspeeding were the major causes of accidents during the operation.

He said the Corps would be embarking on another special patrol operation in 2024 in the territory.

He further said the experience during the 2023 end of the year special patrol operations propelled the Corps to commence another.

This, he said, would not only check excesses of users of mobile phones but would also reduce incessant road traffic crashes in the six area councils.

“The special Operation is tagged ‘Operation Falcon Speed Mobile Control’.

“This will help check all the things that causes road accident and curb to the barest minimum, “he said.(www.naija247news.com).

