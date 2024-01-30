Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Four Dies,Ten Injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway Lone Accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Four people lost their lives in a lone accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around Sandcrate area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred at 5.57 a.m., with 20 persons on board the ill-fated Toyota bus marked ZUR 87 ZY.

According to a statement by Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer, 10 men were injured, while four other men died.

Okpe, who attributed the accident to speeding, added that the vehicle somersaulted many times before stopping.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, urged drivers to always maintain the required speed limit.

The FRSC boss advised drivers to always check their tyres before embarking on a journey.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Undergraduate stabs girlfriend to death for seizing his phone
Next article
Does Russia Stand for Peace Between Israel and Palestine?
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

New Multipolar Dynamics Unfold in Africa as Russia Backs ECOWEXIT

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In a landscape marked by geopolitical shifts and regional...

Italy’s Ambitious African Energy Plan Faces Scrutiny and Calls for Action

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
In a bid to position itself as a European...

Does Russia Stand for Peace Between Israel and Palestine?

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Palestine-Israeli conflict, which began in October...

Undergraduate stabs girlfriend to death for seizing his phone

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A student of a private health...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

New Multipolar Dynamics Unfold in Africa as Russia Backs ECOWEXIT

Africanism 0
In a landscape marked by geopolitical shifts and regional...

Italy’s Ambitious African Energy Plan Faces Scrutiny and Calls for Action

Geopolitics 0
In a bid to position itself as a European...

Does Russia Stand for Peace Between Israel and Palestine?

Geopolitics 0
By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh Palestine-Israeli conflict, which began in October...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com