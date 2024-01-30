Four Dies,Ten Injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway Lone Accident

January 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least Four people lost their lives in a lone accident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday around Sandcrate area on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred at 5.57 a.m., with 20 persons on board the ill-fated Toyota bus marked ZUR 87 ZY.

According to a statement by Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Public Education Officer, 10 men were injured, while four other men died.

Okpe, who attributed the accident to speeding, added that the vehicle somersaulted many times before stopping.

The Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, urged drivers to always maintain the required speed limit.

The FRSC boss advised drivers to always check their tyres before embarking on a journey.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...