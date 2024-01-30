Menu
Dividends&Earnings

Flour Mills of Nigeria Reports Impressive 9-Month Financials for 2024

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

In a recent financial update, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc revealed notable figures for the first nine months of 2024, showcasing a resilient performance. Here are some key highlights from the company’s statement of profit or loss:

  • Revenue: The company recorded a substantial increase in revenue, reaching N1,559,201,146 compared to N1,328,543,351 in the same period last year, marking a growth of 17.26%.

  • Gross Profit: Flour Mills demonstrated a robust gross profit of N230,657,795, reflecting a significant surge of 123.44% from the previous year.

  • Operating Profit: Despite marginal fluctuations, the operating profit for the period stood at N50,803,714, showing a modest increase of 2.13%.

  • Net Finance Costs: The company incurred net finance costs of N50,423,714, indicating a 36.43% rise from the corresponding period in 2023.

  • Profit After Tax: Flour Mills reported a commendable profit after tax of N257,993, reflecting a remarkable growth of 97.42% compared to the same period last year.

These positive financial indicators have contributed to Flour Mills’ market capitalization, which currently stands at N164.0 billion, with a share price of N40.0. The company’s 52-week high/low share prices are recorded at N48.5/N28.2.

Looking at the balance sheet as of December 31, 2023, Flour Mills showcased strong financial health with significant percentages in various categories. Cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, and property plant and equipment all exhibited substantial figures, underlining the company’s robust position in the market.

Furthermore, the company’s financial statistics include a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 1.82x, a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.76x, return on assets of 92.33%, and return on equity of 74.01%.

Flour Mills also disclosed corporate actions, including an interim dividend and a bonus. Shareholders can anticipate positive returns based on the company’s sound financial performance.

As the company continues to navigate the market, these financial results position Flour Mills of Nigeria as a resilient and promising player in the industry.

