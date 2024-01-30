Edo Governorship Hopeful Ighodalo Denies Governor Obaseki’s Backing Amidst Distraction Claims

Edo Governorship Aspirant Ighodalo Dismisses Obaseki Backing Speculations

Asue Ighodalo, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo governorship poll, has refuted claims suggesting the backing of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the election. Ighodalo, a seasoned lawyer and business leader, dismissed these speculations, labeling them as distractions from his gubernatorial journey.

Addressing the issue on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ighodalo expressed that while he would welcome support from Governor Obaseki if it were true, he believes Obaseki has consistently emphasized creating a level playing field with no specific candidate. He reiterated that he is not Obaseki’s closest or favorite friend in the political space.

Regarding the ongoing speculation, Ighodalo remains focused on the people and the issues affecting the state. He sees these rumors as attempts to shift the narrative away from essential matters.

The PDP aspirant also outlined his plans for Edo State, emphasizing the need for the state to be a model of development that extends to the grassroots. Ighodalo criticized the overdependence of states on federal allocations and stressed the importance of utilizing Nigeria’s resources and endowments for better national development.

