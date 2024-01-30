Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Edo Governorship Hopeful Ighodalo Denies Governor Obaseki’s Backing Amidst Distraction Claims

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Edo Governorship Aspirant Ighodalo Dismisses Obaseki Backing Speculations

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Asue Ighodalo, a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Edo governorship poll, has refuted claims suggesting the backing of Governor Godwin Obaseki for the election. Ighodalo, a seasoned lawyer and business leader, dismissed these speculations, labeling them as distractions from his gubernatorial journey.

Addressing the issue on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Ighodalo expressed that while he would welcome support from Governor Obaseki if it were true, he believes Obaseki has consistently emphasized creating a level playing field with no specific candidate. He reiterated that he is not Obaseki’s closest or favorite friend in the political space.

Regarding the ongoing speculation, Ighodalo remains focused on the people and the issues affecting the state. He sees these rumors as attempts to shift the narrative away from essential matters.

The PDP aspirant also outlined his plans for Edo State, emphasizing the need for the state to be a model of development that extends to the grassroots. Ighodalo criticized the overdependence of states on federal allocations and stressed the importance of utilizing Nigeria’s resources and endowments for better national development.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Resign, if you’re incapacitated, Atiku chides Tinubu
Next article
Market Snapshot: Nigerian Stock Exchange Performance Report
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Market Snapshot: Nigerian Stock Exchange Performance Report

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
As of the Latest Trading Session: All Share Index (ASI):**...

Resign, if you’re incapacitated, Atiku chides Tinubu

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced concern over...

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesperson Bwala Meets Tinubu in France

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Title: From Critic to Ally: Atiku's Former Spokesperson Daniel...

AU Urges ECOWAS Dialogue as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Mull Bloc Exit

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
On January 30, the African Union (AU) issued a...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Market Snapshot: Nigerian Stock Exchange Performance Report

Capital Market Data 0
As of the Latest Trading Session: All Share Index (ASI):**...

Resign, if you’re incapacitated, Atiku chides Tinubu

Election Views 0
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has voiced concern over...

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesperson Bwala Meets Tinubu in France

Political parties 0
Title: From Critic to Ally: Atiku's Former Spokesperson Daniel...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com