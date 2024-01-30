Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Edo 2024: PDP promises transparent primaries

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Jan 30,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to ensure that the Edo governorship primary election is free, fair and credible.

The chairman of the screening committee for the primaries and Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, stated this while addressing PDP aspirants at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

“We appreciate the concerns that you all have expressed in asking for a level playing field; we are going to be strong advocates of that.

We will ensure that at the end of the day we have a process that is transparent, a process that is fair because I am a beneficiary of that process.

“We will ensure that when all is said and done, we will still work together as one big family,” Mutfwang said.

The Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu, who spoke on behalf of the aspirants, promised to play by rules.

Also speaking, another aspirant, Mr Osaro Onaiwu, said the PDP must strive hard to win the Edo governorship election.

Onaiwu, who is a former Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said that with the right thing being done, all the aspirants would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate for the election.

“Winning Edo is a priority to the party, winning Edo is a must win for PDP; we cannot allow Edo to slip into the hands of the opposition.

I have told everyone to drop their ego and support whoever emerges as the PDP candidate for Edo state as long as the process is free, fair and transparent,” Onaiwu said.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Wake Up From Your Bed’ – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu As Bandits Murder Ekiti Monarchs
Next article
Troops neutralize two terrorists, rescue 35 victims in Katsina
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos State Govt Sues BBN Star, Tacha, To Appears In Court Over Disorderly Behavior

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former BBNaija housemate Anita Akide, popularly...

Troops neutralize two terrorists, rescue 35 victims in Katsina

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Joint Task Force,...

Wake Up From Your Bed’ – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu As Bandits Murder Ekiti Monarchs

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
Jan 30,2024. The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP,...

FRSC arrests 4,907 traffic offenders in FCT

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos State Govt Sues BBN Star, Tacha, To Appears In Court Over Disorderly Behavior

Entertainment 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Former BBNaija housemate Anita Akide, popularly...

Troops neutralize two terrorists, rescue 35 victims in Katsina

Security News 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Troops of the Joint Task Force,...

Wake Up From Your Bed’ – Peter Obi Knocks Tinubu As Bandits Murder Ekiti Monarchs

Politics & Govt News 0
Jan 30,2024. The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com