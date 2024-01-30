Menu
Lifestyle News

Donald Trump Receives New Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

or Role in Abraham Accords

Former President Donald Trump has been nominated once again for the Nobel Peace Prize, with New York Representative Claudia Tenney putting forward his name. Citing Trump’s instrumental role in brokering the Abraham Accords between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates in September 2020, Tenney emphasized the significant impact of these agreements on fostering ties in the Middle East.

Tenney challenged the historical bias, noting that previous peace agreements, such as the 1976 Israeli-Egyptian accord and the Oslo Accords in 1994, were acknowledged with Nobel Peace Prizes. However, Trump’s involvement in the Abraham Accords had yet to receive similar recognition.

While the Abraham Accords have been hailed for fostering Israeli-Arab relations, they have faced criticism for not providing substantial solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tenney underscored the uniqueness and the need for recognition of Trump’s efforts, especially in contrast to the perceived weaknesses in Joe Biden’s international leadership.

This marks Trump’s fourth nomination for the prestigious peace prize. In the past, he was nominated in September 2020 by Christian Tybring-Gjedde and later by Laura Huhtasaari in October 2020. The Australian lawmakers also nominated Trump for promoting peace in the Middle East. The Nobel Peace Prize committee will decide from hundreds of nominees, with the winner to be announced in October.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com