Economy

CBN releases $500m to clear more verified Forex liabilities

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has released 500 million dollars to various sectors in its determination to address the backlog of verified foreign exchange transactions.

Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, said this in a a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Sidi-Ali, this comes barely a week after the apex bank paid approximately 2.0 billion dollars to settle outstanding commitments across manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum sectors.

She said that the management of the CBN was committed to settling all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs within a short time frame.

She said the CBN had begun implementing a comprehensive strategy to improve liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange markets in the short, medium, and long terms.

“As the Governor said, the CBN’s focus is on addressing fundamental issues that have hindered the effective operation of the Nigerian FX markets over the years,” she said.

Sidi-Ali said that the forex market reforms were designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, foster transparency, and reduce arbitrage opportunities.

She expressed confidence that a stable exchange rate would boost investor confidence and attract foreign investment.

She urged all participants in the market to play by the rules, adding that transparency in the market would enable the fair determination of exchange rates.

The CBN over the past few months, has released various sums in its effort to clear the backlog of foreign exchange liabilities.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
