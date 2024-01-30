Bandits kill father and son, abduct 5 in Abuja community

January 30, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have killed a father and son in Gbauzokoyako community located after Ketti in the Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

The deceased were identified as Adams Makada, 60 and his son, Bitrus, 25.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who invaded the community in the early Monday, January 29, 2024, also killed another person, Elisha Auta, 34 and abducted five residents.

The Coordinator of the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the incident happened between 12 am and 2 am.

“The late Elisha Auta is from Galadimawa who went down to Gbaupezokoyako for condolences and burial of his relation but was shot in the village by wicked terrorists,” Jeji told newsmen. (www.naija247news.com).

