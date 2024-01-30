Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits kill father and son, abduct 5 in Abuja community

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 30, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Suspected bandits have killed a father and son in Gbauzokoyako community located after Ketti in the Kuje Area Council of Abuja.

The deceased were identified as Adams Makada, 60 and his son, Bitrus, 25.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who invaded the community in the early Monday, January 29, 2024, also killed another person, Elisha Auta, 34 and abducted five residents.

The Coordinator of the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the incident happened between 12 am and 2 am.

“The late Elisha Auta is from Galadimawa who went down to Gbaupezokoyako for condolences and burial of his relation but was shot in the village by wicked terrorists,” Jeji told newsmen. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Donald Trump Receives New Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
or Role in Abraham Accords Former President Donald Trump has...

Police arrest banker for staging own kidnap in Ogun State

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Burns Acknowledges Evolving Global Power Dynamics

News Wire News Wire -
In a recent op-ed for Foreign Affairs magazine, CIA...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three police officers dismissed for armed robbery and extortion in Ogun

CrimeWatch 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Donald Trump Receives New Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Lifestyle News 0
or Role in Abraham Accords Former President Donald Trump has...

Police arrest banker for staging own kidnap in Ogun State

CrimeWatch 0
January 30, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ogun State Police Command has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com