Political parties

Atiku’s Ex-Spokesperson Bwala Meets Tinubu in France

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Title:
From Critic to Ally: Atiku’s Former Spokesperson Daniel Bwala Meets with President Tinubu

Article:
Daniel Bwala, once the outspoken spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the February 2023 presidential election, recently had a significant meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Paris, France.

Bwala expressed his pleasure on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “It was a pleasure to meet with the father of the nation President Bola Tinubu in Paris today (Monday). He continues to share his thoughts and demonstrate his passion to lead Nigeria out of the woods.”

This encounter comes just about three weeks after Bwala visited President Tinubu in Aso Villa Abuja. Notably, it marks a shift in allegiance, as Bwala, once a vocal critic of Tinubu, now acknowledges and commends the leader’s passion for Nigeria’s progress.

Bwala, who played a significant role as Atiku’s spokesperson during the 2023 campaign, had faced criticism for his abrupt support for Tinubu. In July 2022, he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) due to ideological differences with Tinubu’s choice of running mate.

Despite the criticisms, Bwala defends his decision, stating, “Even ideology, you have the right to change ideology.” He sees his role during Atiku’s campaign as that of a salesman, tasked with promoting a product and demarketing competitors.

The lawyer clarified that he never asserted Tinubu was unfit for the presidency, and with Atiku not winning, he now sees Tinubu as a suitable candidate for the job. Bwala mentioned that during his recent visit to the President, no promises of a cabinet appointment were made, but he expressed a willingness to work with President Tinubu in any capacity for the benefit of the Nigerian people.

AU Urges ECOWAS Dialogue as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Mull Bloc Exit
Resign, if you’re incapacitated, Atiku chides Tinubu
Editorial Staff
Editorial Staff
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

