Unknown Gunmen kidnap man and shoot one in Sokoto

January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A spare parts dealer has been abducted and one man was shot when gunmen invaded Tambuwal Motor Park in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The incident occurred around 8pm on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The gunmen reportedly made their arrival known by shooting sporadically.

They attacked an automobile spare parts shop and abducted the owner, Mr Paul Ndibusi Okula. They also injured one other person who is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

The gunmen were reportedly out to kidnap the father of the trader but since he was not around at the time of their attack, they took his son.

The Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, confirmed the attack, adding that the police were on the trail of the gunmen.

“You know Tambuwal is a transit town between Sokoto and Kebbi State. We have informed police in the neighbouring communities in Kebbi State as the search continues,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

