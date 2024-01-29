United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria

January 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A United States Professor and politician, Richard Adeoriokin, was accidentally shot dead by a local security guard while bidding him farewell after an event at Ejigbo in Osun State at the weekend.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on Saturday along Inisha Road of Ejigbo, following the conclusion of a public function attended by Professor Adeoriokin, his political associates, and the son of Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oyeyode Oyesosin.

After the meeting at the king’s residence, the son ordered the security guard to fire gunshots into the air to bid farewell to his friends.

Unfortunately, one of the bullets struck the Professor, resulting in his death, and the enraged mob subsequently killed the security guard.

Afeez Lawal, the personal assistant to Professor Richard who was present at the scene, recounted that his boss, a lecturer at Prairie View A&M University in Houston, Texas, and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had attended a ceremony where Governor Ademola Adeleke was conferred with a chieftaincy title before the tragic incident occurred.

He said: “We headed to Ejigbo for the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo. Immediately, after the event, we were almost set to go back to Osogbo, the king’s son, Oyeyode Oyesosin said we should go to his house along Inisha road for a brief meeting, so those that followed him home included Ayodele Asalu, Timothy and Prof Richard.

“When the king’s son wanted to bid his guests farewell, he ordered the local security to fire guns to the air, as a gesture but unfortunately, one of the security’s guns was facing down, instead of firing to the sky, he fired the bullet downward, the bullet hit Professor on his leg, he fell, before we could rush him to the hospital he had lost a lot of blood. He gave up the ghost at the Baptist hospital in Ejigbo.”

The aide confirmed that the remains of the Professor had been deposited in Osun State Univeristy Teaching Hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke ordered through investigation over the killing of Adeoriokin and one other as he condoled with the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Omowonuola Oyeyosin.

He directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its cause.

He further called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

Adeleke urged families of the deceased not to take laws into their own hands.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...