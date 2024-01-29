U.S. and AfDB Partner to Advance Africa’s Agricultural Development

In a significant move, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, lauds the African Development Bank Group for its outstanding efforts in promoting food self-sufficiency in Africa and globally. During his visit to Abidjan, Blinken commends the bank’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and expresses confidence in Africa’s potential to become a major food producer.

Acknowledging the historic nature of Blinken’s visit to the African Development Bank, President Akinwumi A. Adesina emphasizes the importance of collaboration to enhance food security. The U.S. government’s support is highlighted, including a generous $9.5 million grant for the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation initiative (TAAT).



The grant, part of the broader U.S. “Feed the Future” initiative, will aid TAAT’s second phase (TAAT II), focusing on increasing food production, introducing climate-smart technologies, and expanding extension services. TAAT aims to double staple crop productivity, benefiting over 40 million agricultural producers and generating an additional 120 million tons of food by 2025.

Blinken recognizes the African Development Bank’s strategic investments in sustainable production and its AfricaRice program’s success in maximizing crop yields resilient to climate change. The U.S. and the bank plan to identify opportunities for collaboration with the U.S. State Department’s Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils activities.

President Adesina expresses gratitude for the U.S. government’s support, emphasizing the impact of President Biden’s efforts in global food security. The collaboration extends to various areas, including the African Emergency Food Production Facility, Africa Disaster Risk Financing Programme, and the Lobito Corridor project.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between the United States and the African Development Bank, working together to address critical issues such as food security, agricultural transformation, and infrastructure development across the African continent.

