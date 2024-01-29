Menu
Three dies in Ekiti auto crash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three members of St Mark Anglican, Church Ise Ekiti, Ekiti State have died while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a motor accident in Ekiti State.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, January 28, 2024, when the church members were on their way to Ado-Ekiti for a program.

The crash happened about 6km away from Ise Ekiti township between Afolu and Obada village on Ise -Ikere Road when one of the tyres of the bus burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle and somersaulted several times.

The chairman of Ise/Orun Local Government Area, Bamikole Ayodele, in his reaction, commiserated with the families of the victims and St Mark Anglican Church Ise -Ekiti.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened about the accident that occurred at Afolu along Ikere on Sunday morning,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“On behalf of the people of Ise/Orun local government, I convey my heartfelt Condolence to Venerable E. T Babalola and entire members of St. Mark Anglican Church Ise -Ekiti, the families of those who were injured and those who lost their lives,” the council chair said.

He prayed for God to console and uphold the family involved.

Ayodele encouraged the good people of Ise /Orun LG and the Body of Christ to take heart and accept the will of God Almighty in good faith.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
