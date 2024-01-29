Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

stock market appreciates by 8.32%, investors gain N4.3 trillion in one week

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market closed appreciated further last week, driven by gains in the prices of Dangote Cement, SEPLAT, MTN Nigeria and other 32 stocks led by TRIPPLEG as the All Share Index and Market capitalization rose by 8.32% to settle at 102,401.88 and N56.038 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 2.98 trillion units of shares were traded in 67,962 deals, valued at N57.87 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 35 stocks gained against 55 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

TRIPPLEG led other gainers in the course of last week with 32.24% growth, closing at N2.83 from the previous close of N2.14.

Dangote Cement, Sunu assurance, Japaul Gold and SEPLAT grew their share prices by 28.82%, 25.00%, 23.20% and 21% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: BUACEMENT 20.98%, ETERNA OIL 19.61%, BUA FOODS 13.25%, CUTIX 11.11% and MEYER 9.88% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

VERITAS KAPITAL led other price decliners, shedding 23.38% of its share price to close at N0.59 from the previous close of N0.77.

THE INITIATE PLC, CADBURY, DEAPCAP and MCNICHOLS shed 12.77%, 20.86%, 19.19% and 17.78% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Unity Bank 16.57%, African Prudential 16.50%, Honeywell Flour 16.07%, Consolidated Hallmark Plc 15.34% and Cornerstone Insurance 15.51% respectively.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
