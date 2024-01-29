Seven persons die in small plane crash in Brazil

January 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

All seven occupants of a small plane died in a crash in Brazil on Sunday, according to media reports.

Pieces of the single-engine aircraft fell in a field in the municipality of Itapeva in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, the fire brigade said on Facebook.

The plane broke apart in the air, Brazilian media reported citing authorities.

The aircraft belonged to a private company and was travelling from the city of Campinas in the state of São Paulo to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...