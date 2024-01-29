Seven persons die in small plane crash in Brazil

January 29, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
All seven occupants of a small plane died in a crash in Brazil on Sunday, according to media reports.
Pieces of the single-engine aircraft fell in a field in the municipality of Itapeva in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, the fire brigade said on Facebook.
The plane broke apart in the air, Brazilian media reported citing authorities.
The aircraft belonged to a private company and was travelling from the city of Campinas in the state of São Paulo to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.
The cause of the accident is still unknown.(www.naija247news.com).