Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationRegions

Seven persons die in small plane crash in Brazil

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

All seven occupants of a small plane died in a crash in Brazil on Sunday, according to media reports.

Pieces of the single-engine aircraft fell in a field in the municipality of Itapeva in the south-eastern state of Minas Gerais, the fire brigade said on Facebook.

The plane broke apart in the air, Brazilian media reported citing authorities.

The aircraft belonged to a private company and was travelling from the city of Campinas in the state of São Paulo to Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United States Professor and politician,...

Many Killed As Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Plateau

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Violent clash has erupted between soldiers...

Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficking Kingpin In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria

Regions 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United States Professor and politician,...

Many Killed As Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Plateau

Security News 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Violent clash has erupted between soldiers...

Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficking Kingpin In Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com