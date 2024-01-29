Nigeria’s Forex Reforms: CBN Injects $500 Million to Boost Investor Confidence

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a $500 million injection into the foreign exchange market as part of ongoing efforts to address forex backlogs and enhance liquidity.

Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Ali, emphasized the bank’s commitment to settling legitimate forex backlogs promptly.

The CBN aims to implement comprehensive strategies to improve liquidity in the short, medium, and long term, addressing fundamental issues hindering the Nigerian forex markets.

The reforms focus on streamlining exchange rates, fostering transparency, and reducing arbitrage opportunities to achieve a stable exchange rate that boosts investor confidence and attracts foreign investment.

Mrs. Ali urged participants to adhere to market rules, emphasizing that transparency ensures fair exchange rate determination and stability for businesses and individuals. This intervention is part of the CBN’s ongoing measures to clear forex backlogs and stabilize economic activity in Nigeria.

