Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Nigeria’s Forex Reforms: CBN Injects $500 Million to Boost Investor Confidence

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a $500 million injection into the foreign exchange market as part of ongoing efforts to address forex backlogs and enhance liquidity.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Hakama Ali, emphasized the bank’s commitment to settling legitimate forex backlogs promptly.

The CBN aims to implement comprehensive strategies to improve liquidity in the short, medium, and long term, addressing fundamental issues hindering the Nigerian forex markets.

The reforms focus on streamlining exchange rates, fostering transparency, and reducing arbitrage opportunities to achieve a stable exchange rate that boosts investor confidence and attracts foreign investment.

Mrs. Ali urged participants to adhere to market rules, emphasizing that transparency ensures fair exchange rate determination and stability for businesses and individuals. This intervention is part of the CBN’s ongoing measures to clear forex backlogs and stabilize economic activity in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery imports 2 million barrels of US WTI Midland crude
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery imports 2 million barrels of US WTI Midland crude

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa, is breaking...

Pope Francis Addresses Controversy Over Same-Sex Blessings in Africa

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
VATICAN CITY, Jan 29 - Pope Francis, in an...

Three dies in Ekiti auto crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three members of St Mark Anglican,...

Fire guts furniture shop in Ibadan, Oyo state

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A furniture shop in the Ile...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery imports 2 million barrels of US WTI Midland crude

Analysis 0
Nigeria's Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa, is breaking...

Pope Francis Addresses Controversy Over Same-Sex Blessings in Africa

Sermons & Preaching 0
VATICAN CITY, Jan 29 - Pope Francis, in an...

Three dies in Ekiti auto crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three members of St Mark Anglican,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com