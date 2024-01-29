Menu
Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) collected around N1.895 billion in revenue from passenger and cargo transports.

This represents an increase of 103.1% increase from N933 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

This is according to the latest NBS Rail transport data for July, August and September 2023.

According to the report, the NRC generated N1.49 billion from passengers during the period and recorded N286.78 million from cargo/goods.

Furthermore, there were additional receipts totalling N119.22 million, reflecting a 1.05% increase in Q3 2023 compared to the N117.98 million collected in Q3 2022.

When compared on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenues from rail transport increased by 57.13% from N1.206 billion generated in the second quarter of 2023 to N1.89 billion for the third quarter.

A breakdown of the figures reveals that revenues from passenger transport rose from N1.10 billion to N1.48 billion.

Also, receipts from cargo/goods transport for the second quarter increased from N188 million to N286 million from the second quarter to the third quarter.(www.naija247news.com).

