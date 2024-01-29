Menu
Geopolitics

Nigeria Criticizes Military-Led Nations Exiting ECOWAS

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

ABUJA, Jan 29 – Nigeria, the current chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), expressed disappointment on Monday over the decision of unelected military authorities in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to exit the regional alliance.

In its first response to the joint announcement made on Sunday by the junta-led countries, Nigeria characterized the move as a letdown to the people of these nations. The decision to immediately withdraw from ECOWAS, a nearly 50-year-old regional alliance, was a collective one by the military authorities.

The Nigerian foreign ministry issued a statement, asserting that the leaders seeking to leave ECOWAS were not acting in good faith. The statement accused these unelected leaders of engaging in public posturing that denies their people the sovereign right to make fundamental choices regarding freedom of movement, trade, and the selection of their leaders.

ECOWAS has refrained from commenting on this development, which could further weaken the bloc as it grapples with a democratic retreat in the West African region.

Mali and Niger officially communicated their decision to exit ECOWAS to the ECOWAS Commission through written notices dated on Monday, as seen by Reuters. Nigeria expressed its continued willingness to engage in dialogue with the departing nations.

The simultaneous joint statement broadcasted on national television channels by the three countries marks a setback for ECOWAS’s regional integration efforts. The bloc faces challenges in maintaining its influence as it navigates the complexities of political transitions in the West African region.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

