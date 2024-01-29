Menu
Mauritania Secures $289 Million in Financing for Solar Power

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

…and Rural Electrification Projects

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania, January 26, 2024 — Mauritania’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Abdessalam Mohamed Saleh, and the African Development Bank’s Deputy Managing Director for North Africa, Malinne Blomberg, sealed a pivotal agreement in Nouakchott on Thursday. The financing agreements, totaling $289.5 million, mark a significant step towards advancing solar power generation, transnational electricity interconnection, and rural electrification in Mauritania.

Key stakeholders present at the ceremony included the Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Nany Ould Chrougha, Mohamed Mahmoud Sid’Elemine, Managing Director of the Société de gestion de l’énergie de Manantali (SOGEM), and Ousmane Tall, Managing Director of the Société mauritanienne d’électricité (SOMELEC).

The funding, comprising loans and grants, will drive two major projects: the 225 kV Mauritania-Mali electricity interconnection and associated solar power plants development project (PIEMM) and the project to strengthen productive and energy investments for the sustainable development of rural areas (RIMDIR).

Mr. Abdelssalam Mohamed Saleh emphasized the crucial role of reliable electricity in achieving sustainable, diversified economic growth and outlined ambitious programs for universal electricity access by 2030. He acknowledged the African Development Bank’s contribution to optimizing the country’s energy sources.

Mrs. Blomberg highlighted the transformative impact of the two projects on Mauritania’s energy landscape, fostering green growth, sustainable investment, and job creation.

The PIEMM project, aligned with the Desert to Power Initiative, focuses on building a 225 kV electricity interconnection between Mauritania and Mali. The program aims to develop solar power plants and establish a 1,373-kilometer high-voltage power line with a transit capacity of 600 megawatts (MW). The project, backed by a $272 million loan from the African Development Fund and a $1.5 million grant from the Green Climate Fund, represents the largest financing ever provided by the African Development Bank to Mauritania.

The RIMDIR project, supported by a $16 million grant from the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, focuses on rural electrification for 40 localities in southeastern Mauritania. It involves the installation of hybrid mini photovoltaic power plants, connecting lines to link the power plants to villages, and supports value-creating activities, particularly in the food cold chain and agri-food processing.

These projects underscore the African Development Bank’s commitment to Mauritania’s development across various sectors, contributing to sustainable energy, rural electrification, and economic growth.

Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

