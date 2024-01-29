Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Many Killed As Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Plateau

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Violent clash has erupted between soldiers and gunmen in two villages of Mangu local government area of Plateau State early Saturday morning.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that many people were killed during the confrontation.

The clash allegedly followed the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the troubled Mangu LGA by the State governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The initial 24-hour curfew was modified on Friday night to run from 8am to 4pm.

According to reports, about 30 gunmen were killed and some soldiers were injured during the conflict in Satguru and Tyop villages, all in Mangu LGA.

A security operative, who craved anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the development, told our correspondent that the incident occurred between 7am and 7:30am.

He described how gunmen, in the dozens, launched an attack on communities along Gindiri Road, prompting an immediate response from the security forces.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed, while more than 50 were apprehended along with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers also sustained injuries,” the security operative stated.

Another local source confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, noting that people in the area were still living in fear due to the ongoing unrest.

At the time of filing this report, Captain Oya James, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), responsible for security in Plateau and Bauchi State including some part of Southern Kaduna, was unavailable for comment on the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficking Kingpin In Lagos
Next article
United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Seven persons die in small plane crash in Brazil

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. All seven occupants of a small...

United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United States Professor and politician,...

Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficking Kingpin In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Seven persons die in small plane crash in Brazil

Regions 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. All seven occupants of a small...

United States based professor shot dead in Nigeria

Regions 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A United States Professor and politician,...

Police Arrest Suspected Human Trafficking Kingpin In Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Lagos State...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com