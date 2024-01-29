Many Killed As Soldiers, Gunmen Clash In Plateau

January 29, 2024.

Violent clash has erupted between soldiers and gunmen in two villages of Mangu local government area of Plateau State early Saturday morning.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that many people were killed during the confrontation.

The clash allegedly followed the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew imposed on the troubled Mangu LGA by the State governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The initial 24-hour curfew was modified on Friday night to run from 8am to 4pm.

According to reports, about 30 gunmen were killed and some soldiers were injured during the conflict in Satguru and Tyop villages, all in Mangu LGA.

A security operative, who craved anonymity as he was not authorised to speak on the development, told our correspondent that the incident occurred between 7am and 7:30am.

He described how gunmen, in the dozens, launched an attack on communities along Gindiri Road, prompting an immediate response from the security forces.

“About 30 of the gunmen were killed, while more than 50 were apprehended along with guns and ammunition. Four soldiers also sustained injuries,” the security operative stated.

Another local source confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP, noting that people in the area were still living in fear due to the ongoing unrest.

At the time of filing this report, Captain Oya James, the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), responsible for security in Plateau and Bauchi State including some part of Southern Kaduna, was unavailable for comment on the incident.(www.naija247news.com).

