January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A furniture shop in the Ile Akari Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state is currently on fire.

A video shared online shows the building engulfed in an intense fire. Residents of the area are currently running helter-skelter for safety.

The cause of the fire is still unknown as of the time of publication.(www.naija247news.com).

