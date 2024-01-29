ECOWAS Addresses Concerns Over Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s Reported Withdrawal

ABUJA, Nigeria, January 29, 2024 — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has responded to a statement aired on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger, announcing the purported decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

As of now, the ECOWAS Commission has not received any official notification directly from the three Member States regarding their intention to withdraw from the community.

In line with the directive from the Authority of Heads of State and Government, the ECOWAS Commission has been diligently engaged with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali to facilitate the restoration of constitutional order. Emphasizing the significance of these nations within the Community, the Authority is unwavering in its commitment to seeking a negotiated solution to the existing political impasse.

The ECOWAS Commission continues to closely monitor the situation and will issue further statements as the circumstances unfold.

