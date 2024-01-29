Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

ECOWAS Addresses Concerns Over Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger’s Reported Withdrawal

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

ABUJA, Nigeria, January 29, 2024 — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has responded to a statement aired on the National Televisions of Mali and Niger, announcing the purported decision of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to withdraw from ECOWAS.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

As of now, the ECOWAS Commission has not received any official notification directly from the three Member States regarding their intention to withdraw from the community.

In line with the directive from the Authority of Heads of State and Government, the ECOWAS Commission has been diligently engaged with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali to facilitate the restoration of constitutional order. Emphasizing the significance of these nations within the Community, the Authority is unwavering in its commitment to seeking a negotiated solution to the existing political impasse.

The ECOWAS Commission continues to closely monitor the situation and will issue further statements as the circumstances unfold.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Mauritania Secures $289 Million in Financing for Solar Power
Next article
Berger Paints records a 153% surge in profit in Q4 2023
Bisi Adele
Bisi Adelehttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Banks report 291,232 new BVN registrations in 2 weeks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Registration for Bank Verification Number (BVN)...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N27.63billion loss in FY 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a...

Berger Paints records a 153% surge in profit in Q4 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Berger Paint, one of Nigeria’s leading...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Economy 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Banks report 291,232 new BVN registrations in 2 weeks

Business News 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Registration for Bank Verification Number (BVN)...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N27.63billion loss in FY 2023

Companies & Markets 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com