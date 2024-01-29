Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N27.63billion loss in FY 2023

January 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a loss of N27.63 billion in the fiscal year 2023, marking a significant decline of 2,228% from the N1.30 billion pre-tax profit recorded in FY 2022.

The company reported a revenue of N80.38 billion in 2023, representing a 46% increase from the N55.21 billion posted in 2022. With an operating profit of N8.40 billion in 2023, the company recorded a net finance cost of N36.03 billion, leading to a loss before tax of N27.63 billion.

Revenue: N80.38 billion, (N55.21 billion, +46%)

Cost of Sales: N62.59 billion (N47.49 billion, +32%)

Gross Profit: N17.79 billion (N7.72 billion, +130%)

Operating Profit: N8.40 billion (N194.06 million, +4227%)

Net finance (cost)/income: -N36.03 billion (N1.10 billion, -3362%)

(Loss)/Profit before tax: -N27.63 billion (N1.30 billion, -2228%)

(Loss)/Profit for the period: -N27.63 billion (N583.1 million, -4839%)

Total assets: N55.36 billion (N59.71 billion, -7%)

Majority of the company’s revenue came from its refreshment beverages (Bournvita and 3-in-1 Hot Chocolate), where it recorded a revenue of N53.87 billion, followed by its confectionary products (Tom Tom, Buttermint, Candy Caramel, Candy Coffee and Clorets gum) which produced a turnover of N20.69 billion. Bournvita Biscuits produced a revenue of N1.23 billion. (www.naija247news.com).

