Body of young lady discovered in refuse dump in Makurdi, Benue State

January 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Unidentified body of a young lady has been found in a refuse dump in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The body of the victim was discovered at Nyima Hudco quarters in the early morning of Sunday, January 28, 2024 by worshippers heading to church.

The unknown killers had placed the body in a sack before dumping it at the scene.

Nigerian activist, Ukan Kurugh, who shared photos of the victim, has alerted the police about the incident.

“THE POLICE IS NEEDED HERE NOW. I just got a sad report now that a young lady has been found killed, tied put in a sack and throw at a refuse dump around Iorapuu Adai street nyima hudco quarters. The attention of the security is immediately called to action here over this evil act,” he wrote.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...