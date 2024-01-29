Berger Paints records a 153% surge in profit in Q4 2023

January 29, 2023.

Berger Paint, one of Nigeria’s leading paint manufacturers, published its Q4 Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported a turnover of N7.91 billion for the 12 months period, up by 24.93% from N6.33 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 153.39% to N528.74 million from N208.67 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Berger Paints stands at N1.82.

At the share price of N15.80, the P/E ratio of Berger Paint stand at 8.66x with earnings yield of 11.55%.(www.naija247news.com).

