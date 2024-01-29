Menu
Berger Paints records a 153% surge in profit in Q4 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

January 29, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Berger Paint, one of Nigeria’s leading paint manufacturers, published its Q4 Unaudited Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023.

The Group reported a turnover of N7.91 billion for the 12 months period, up by 24.93% from N6.33 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 153.39% to N528.74 million from N208.67 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Berger Paints stands at N1.82.

At the share price of N15.80, the P/E ratio of Berger Paint stand at 8.66x with earnings yield of 11.55%.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

