Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

AfDB plans to invest $10.5 million in Seedstars Africa Ventures

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Seedstars Africa Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund focusing on high-growth companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, is set to receive a USD 10.50 million investment from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The bank’s Board of Directors approved an investment of USD 7 million from its ordinary resources and USD 3.5 million from the European Union Boost Africa program.

The capital injection aims to support Seedstars Africa Ventures in expanding its presence in Africa, attracting additional investors, and fostering innovation in key sectors like fintech, insurtech, logistics platforms, health tech, and off-grid energy.

The venture capital fund targets markets less covered by traditional investors, with a strong focus on French-speaking countries like Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Cameroon.

The investment is expected to create 9,000 full-time jobs, with 50% benefiting women.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
AfDB, UK choose Tunisian cereals project for Sovereign climate finance
Next article
Mauritania Secures $289 Million in Financing for Solar Power
Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Banks report 291,232 new BVN registrations in 2 weeks

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Registration for Bank Verification Number (BVN)...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N27.63billion loss in FY 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a...

Berger Paints records a 153% surge in profit in Q4 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
January 29, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Berger Paint, one of Nigeria’s leading...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria Railways records 103% rise in revenue to N1.89 billion Q3, 2023

Economy 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In the third quarter of 2023,...

Banks report 291,232 new BVN registrations in 2 weeks

Business News 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Registration for Bank Verification Number (BVN)...

Cadbury Nigeria Plc Reports N27.63billion loss in FY 2023

Companies & Markets 0
January 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com