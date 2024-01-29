AfDB plans to invest $10.5 million in Seedstars Africa Ventures

Seedstars Africa Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund focusing on high-growth companies in Sub-Saharan Africa, is set to receive a USD 10.50 million investment from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The bank’s Board of Directors approved an investment of USD 7 million from its ordinary resources and USD 3.5 million from the European Union Boost Africa program.

The capital injection aims to support Seedstars Africa Ventures in expanding its presence in Africa, attracting additional investors, and fostering innovation in key sectors like fintech, insurtech, logistics platforms, health tech, and off-grid energy.

The venture capital fund targets markets less covered by traditional investors, with a strong focus on French-speaking countries like Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Cameroon.

The investment is expected to create 9,000 full-time jobs, with 50% benefiting women.

