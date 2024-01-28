Menu
Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), on-grid power generation dropped to 3,383 Mega Watts at 3 pm yesterday. Vanguard’s analysis of National Grid data revealed that 19 power generation plants were on the grid, with Azura Power off-grid and Egbin Power, the largest plant, operating at 325MW, below its daily average of 600MW.

NERC’s Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2024, effective January 1, raised tariffs, but consumers continue to pay the old rate, with the government subsidizing the gap at N1.6 trillion in 2024. NERC directed distribution companies to off-take 3,963MW, but checks showed a load allocation of 3,134MW. Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, and Port Harcourt DisCo had lower allocations than specified in the new MYTO.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) attributed the power generation drop to a lack of gas supply to thermal generating companies, impacting available bulk power on the transmission grid. TCN aims to gradually increase electricity supply as gas improves for thermal plants.

