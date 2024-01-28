Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Port Consultative Council in Lagos, it was revealed that vessel calls into Nigerian ports experienced a 4.5% decline, falling from 3,957 in 2022 to 3,778 in 2023. This decrease reflects the broader influence of the global economic landscape on Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Cargo throughput, excluding crude oil, also saw a reduction of 6.4%, with 70.47 million metric tons in 2023 compared to 75.27 million metric tons in 2022. Container traffic faced a 6.8% decrease, dropping from 1.68 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2022 to 1.57 million TEUs in 2023.

Despite these declines, there was a slight increase in the overall volume of cargoes entering Nigerian ports, reaching 122.87 million tons in 2023, up from 120.37 million tons in 2022, indicating a 2.1% rise.

The report emphasized that the average turn-around time of vessels improved to 4.0 days, attributed to the impact of the Lekki Deep Seaport achieving a turn-around time of only one day. It noted the significance of larger vessels berthing at Lekki Port compared to Apapa, highlighting the importance of deep-sea access for Nigerian maritime and port development.

The stakeholders were urged to collaborate to ensure the success of Lekki Deep Seaport and prevent challenges similar to those faced by Apapa in terms of cargo evacuation efficiency.

