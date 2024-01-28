Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

By: Babatunde Akinsola

Date:

In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting of the Nigerian Port Consultative Council in Lagos, it was revealed that vessel calls into Nigerian ports experienced a 4.5% decline, falling from 3,957 in 2022 to 3,778 in 2023. This decrease reflects the broader influence of the global economic landscape on Nigeria’s maritime industry.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Cargo throughput, excluding crude oil, also saw a reduction of 6.4%, with 70.47 million metric tons in 2023 compared to 75.27 million metric tons in 2022. Container traffic faced a 6.8% decrease, dropping from 1.68 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2022 to 1.57 million TEUs in 2023.

Despite these declines, there was a slight increase in the overall volume of cargoes entering Nigerian ports, reaching 122.87 million tons in 2023, up from 120.37 million tons in 2022, indicating a 2.1% rise.

The report emphasized that the average turn-around time of vessels improved to 4.0 days, attributed to the impact of the Lekki Deep Seaport achieving a turn-around time of only one day. It noted the significance of larger vessels berthing at Lekki Port compared to Apapa, highlighting the importance of deep-sea access for Nigerian maritime and port development.

The stakeholders were urged to collaborate to ensure the success of Lekki Deep Seaport and prevent challenges similar to those faced by Apapa in terms of cargo evacuation efficiency.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules
Next article
Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project
Babatunde Akinsola
Babatunde Akinsolahttps://naija247news.com
Babatunde Akinsola is aNaija247news' Southwest editor. He's based in Lagos and writes on the Yoruba Nation political issues, news and investigative reports

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu,...

BREAKING: Late Dowen College Pupil, Sylvester Oromoni Finally Laid To Rest

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Data & News Analysis 0
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules

Cases & Trials 0
Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com