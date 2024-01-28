Nigeria and U.S. Aim to Safeguard Democratic Values Amid Regional Challenges

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, expresses the country’s commitment to working with the U.S. to uphold democratic ideals in the face of recent coups in West and Central Africa.

Tuggar anticipates discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on reinforcing democratic norms in the region, emphasizing the need to balance counterterrorism efforts with strengthening democratic institutions.

The visit is part of the Biden administration’s increased engagement with Africa to counter the influence of China and Russia. Nigeria seeks to regain its regional prominence and aspires to join the Brics alliance, advocating for a democratically expanded UN Security Council.

Tuggar also calls on the U.S. to leverage its influence over Israel to halt the conflict in Gaza, emphasizing Nigeria’s commitment to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

