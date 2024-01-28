Menu
More headaches for Aliko Dangote despite opening Nigeria refinery

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, recently saw the operational debut of his long-awaited $20 billion Nigerian refinery, marking a significant step for the project dubbed a “game changer” for the nation. However, this achievement is clouded by a raid on his headquarters as part of a graft probe into the central bank, testing his resilience after enjoying political favor for over two decades.

Dangote, known for his excellent relations with former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, faced an unprecedented investigation by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The probe revolves around alleged mismanagement of foreign exchange allocations by a former central bank chief, posing challenges for Dangote’s standing and influence.

Despite being a celebrated figure across the continent, Dangote’s company characterizes the EFCC raid as an attempt to cause “unwarranted embarrassment.” His extensive reach and influence have made him a well-connected operator, particularly in Nigeria, where he is the largest employer and taxpayer.

Valued at over $15 billion, Dangote has historically enjoyed warm relationships with Nigerian leaders, positioning himself as a champion of domestic industry. His flagship company, Dangote Cement, holds a significant position on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. However, recent events, including the raid and a change in political dynamics, have cast a shadow over his once-secure standing.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu to investigate the former central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, a special investigator alleged misconduct in forex allocations, particularly favoring certain industries. The EFCC’s request for documents related to forex allocations targeted 52 companies, but only Dangote’s enterprise faced a public raid.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria condemned the raid, expressing concern over its potential negative impact on the economy and global perception. While Dangote’s defense remains uncertain, the investigation’s outcome and its consequences on his vast business empire will be closely watched, considering his significant role in the private sector.

Editorial Staff
Editorial Staffhttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

