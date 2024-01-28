Menu
Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Narrowly Escapes Abduction in Daring Rescue Operation

By: Kudirat Bukola

ABSU Registrar Dr. Acho Elendu confirmed the unfortunate news to the media, stating that the management of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) has verified the kidnapping of its Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Godwin Emezue, by gunmen. The incident reportedly occurred near Prof. Emezue’s village, although specific details are still unclear.

According to gathered information, unidentified gunmen abducted the DVC at a filling station in Umuekwule, Amachara, Umuahia South Local Government Area, where he was purchasing fuel. The professor was accompanied by his wife during the incident.

An eyewitness account revealed that Prof. Emezue was taken by at least three men at the fuel station, forcibly placed into a waiting Lexus SUV, and his wife’s ATM card was collected. The abductors then sped off towards the Imo-Abia border, heading towards the Malaysian market.

Efforts to reach the police for confirmation were unsuccessful, as both the Police Public Relations Officer, Moureen Chinaka, and Commissioner of Police Kenechukwu Onwuemelie did not respond to calls.

Notably, kidnapping and violent crimes in the state have been on the decline recently, following the successful launch of Operation Crush by the State Government.

