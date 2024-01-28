Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Military Govts Quit ECOWAS

The military governments of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have announced an immediate withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing it as a “sovereign decision.”

Struggling with jihadist violence and poverty, these regimes have had strained relationships with ECOWAS since coups in Niger (2022), Burkina Faso (2022), and Mali (2020).

All three nations faced ECOWAS suspensions and heavy sanctions. Recently, they formed an “Alliance of Sahel States,” raising concerns about conflicts spreading southward. Niger’s military-appointed prime minister criticized ECOWAS for “bad faith” after a largely shunned meeting.

The French military withdrawal from the Sahel, a region along the Sahara desert, has heightened concerns about conflicts spreading southward to Gulf of Guinea states such as Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Ivory Coast.

