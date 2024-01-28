BREAKING: Late Dowen College Pupil, Sylvester Oromoni Finally Laid To Rest

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a 12-year-old pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, allegedly tortured by some senior students of the college was laid to rest on Saturday, January, 27, 2024 at the family’s compound at Ogbe-Ijoh, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta, after two years of fighting for justice for him.

Sylvester, born on December 4, 2009, died on November 30, 2021, in controversial circumstances following alleged tortured by some senior students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State.

He was allegedly tortured by some senior students of the college who wanted to initiate him into a cult group.

The death of Sylvester, which generated condemnation and a series of protests by civil society groups and women across the country as well as heated controversies, was yet to yield any positive results two years after, following alleged delay tactics by some officials of the Lagos State Government.

At this burial on Saturday which attracted several dignitaries from far and near, emotions ran high as family members, friends and well wishes were seen in tears, crying and mourning the untimely demise of Sylvester.

The family had on Monday in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters announced the burial of their son, stating, “As a family grappling with the profound sorrow brought about by this inexplicable loss we have chosen to bid farewell to Sylvester on Saturday, January 27, 2024 with final rites to be conducted at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom, Delta state. Exactly two years ago, precisely on November, 30, 2021, the death of our 12-year-old son, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a pupil of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, was announced in controversial circumstances, after he was tortured to death by some senior students who wanted to initiate him into a cult group and till date we as family is yet to get justice in the matter.

“Sylvester, born on December 4, 2009, met a devastating end on November 30, 2021, succumbing to injuries inflicted in a harrowing assault by fellow students. Before his untimely demise, Sylvester was renowned for his exceptional intellect and maturity beyond his years. A young mind brimming with potential, he demonstrated remarkable initiative and an extraordinary sense of humor, endearing him to those fortunate enough to cross paths with him. Sylvester’s insatiable passion for knowledge, particularly in fields of computer science, programming, electrical science, and his special interest in football set him apart.

“His absence has left an irreplaceable void in our lives as a family and the lives of those who hold him dear, and his legacy will endure through the indelible memories of the profound impact he made on those around him. As we continue to mourn our son, we as a family implore everyone to honour Sylvester’s memory by reflecting on the bright spirit that enriched their lives and celebrate the intellect that radiated from his young mind. As the community mourns the loss of this promising scholar, we will continue to demand justice for our beloved son who was murdered in cold blood by fellow students,” the statement stated.

In a homily taken from the book of Isaiah 57:1-2, titled ‘Forever With The Lord’ Ven. Revd Goodluck Bayagbon of the God’s Grace Ministry, Warri, charged christians to live a life worthy of emulation and strive to be heavenly candidates.

While describing the deceased as a true believer in Christ, the cleric noted that “Sylvester Oromoni Jnr has gone to rest with the Lord and free from all evil and calamity of the world. We are not here to weep and mourn over Sylvester but to celebrate a great man, a young man that God almighty loves so much. Sylvester left an indelible mark in the hearts of all men that must be emulated.

“The most important thing about life is that everyone on earth must strive to make heaven because that is a great achievement for everyone, where there is no pain, sorrow, sadness, calamity, worries. Sylvester should be emulated according to his brief biography read to us all. He was a good young boy, who cared so much about his fellow students, friends, sisters, brothers and all those who crossed his path. He was deligent and was a devout christian. At his young age he cared for the needs of his fellow students, he was so good both at school and home. Though he left very young but he has achieved the purpose of God who created him. We are here to celebrate him not to mourn. At his age, look at the mammoth crowd that came to bid him farewell to heavens.”

The family, through the father of the deceased had vowed while marking the two years anniversary of their son’s brutal and untimely demise, that as a family, they would not stop crying out for justice for their departed son, adding that “As the father of the deceased, I cannot be tired or discouraged from pursuing justice as I have promised my son to get him justice even if it will take thirty years to achieve it.”

Sylvester’s father and the family had also threatened that if the inquest was not concluded before the end of 2022, they would be compelled to withdraw from it in order to take a different legal route to seek justice.

