Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Anti-Corruption Group Commends Supreme Court’s Affirmation of Farouk Lawan’s Sentence

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Lawan was tried for receiving $500,000 bribe during a legislative probe into the fuel subsidy regime in 2012.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has commended the Supreme Court judgment affirming the jail term of former lawmaker, Farouk Lawan, saying it affirmed the fact that no one is bigger than the law or the widely publicised principle of equality before the law.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria had affirmed the judgement of a lower court that sentenced former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, to five years imprisonment for receiving a bribe of $500,000 from businessman, Femi Otedola.

Lawan was tried for receiving $500,000 bribe during a legislative probe into the fuel subsidy regime in 2012.

Sources reported on February 24, 2022, that the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division affirmed the conviction of Farouk Lawan, over the $3 million bribery charges preferred against him by the federal government.

Lawan was the chairman of the House of Representatives ad hoc committee probing the multi-billion naira petrol subsidy fraud in 2012.

He was accused of demanding $3 million from Femi Otedola to remove Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited (Otedola’s former company) from the list of oil companies allegedly involved in the petrol subsidy fraud in 2012.

Lawan, who was arraigned on seven counts of bribery by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), was alleged to have collected a $500,000 bribe from Otedola.

CACOL in a release signed by its Director of Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo on behalf of the organisation’s Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, noted that Supreme Court verdict on the case had shown that the judiciary could still be trusted as far as fighting corruption in the country is concerned.

The statement read in part; “We are elated to hear the Supreme Court verdict on this case, it has shown that the Judiciary can still be trusted as far as fighting corruption in the country is concerned. Although, it is one of the fundamental rights of the Ex-lawmaker Lawan to utilise all the available options of appeal and be granted fair hearing, we are happy to hear of the outcome of the case.

“The judiciary from the trial court, through the appeal to the Supreme Court has proven to Nigerians that it cannot be bought over and that justice is not for sale. The judgment has brought to fore the fact that no one is bigger than the law or the widely publicized principle of equality before the law.

“We hope other public office holders will learn from the outcome of this case and try as much as possible to be above board while in office. We also hope the good work performed by the anti-graft agencies in prosecuting the ex-lawmaker will not be truncated by granting him Presidential Amnesty thereby exonerating him of wrongdoing.

“We at CACOL therefore commend the judiciary for a job well done while still calling for judicial reforms that would facilitate speedy dispensation of justice especially as it concerned other high profile corruption cases that dotted various courts in the country.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Narrowly Escapes Abduction in Daring Rescue Operation
Next article
BREAKING: Late Dowen College Pupil, Sylvester Oromoni Finally Laid To Rest
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Data & News Analysis 0
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Maritime 0
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com