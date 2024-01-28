Menu
Africa’s Wealth Titans Weather Economic Storms As Dangote Top Billionaires Ranking

By: Babatunde Akinsola

For the 13th consecutive year, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria secures the top spot on Forbes’ list of Africa’s wealthiest individuals, defying economic hardships in the region.

The combined net worth of the 20 billionaires on the list reaches an impressive $82.4 billion (£64.8 billion), emphasizing the resilience required to amass and maintain billion-dollar fortunes on the continent.

Forbes acknowledges Africa’s challenging business landscape, highlighting the difficulty of building and preserving substantial wealth. Dangote’s fortune, primarily rooted in cement and sugar industries, saw a $400 million increase over the past year, reaching a net worth of $13.9 billion.

Despite economic challenges in Nigeria, including currency devaluation and fuel subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu,

Dangote maintains his leading position. South African magnate Johann Rupert and former diamond miner Nicky Oppenheimer secure the second and third spots, respectively, in a list that features prominent figures from South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and other African nations.

