Vince McMahon resigns from WWE/UFC parent company amid rape, sex trafficking allegations

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has stepped down from his role as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, WWE/UFC’s parent company, amidst rape, assault, and sex trafficking allegations filed in a federal lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

McMahon, named alongside WWE and John Laurinaitis, denied the accusations but resigned out of respect for the company. This follows previous sexual misconduct accusations against McMahon in 2022.

The recent lawsuit alleges coerced sexual relationships, sharing explicit images, group sex, and physical injuries, with the plaintiff seeking to nullify a 2022 NDA and claiming only $1 million received from a $3 million payout.

This development comes at a pivotal time for TKO, which announced a $5 billion deal with Netflix on Tuesday and has one of the WWE’s highest-profile events, “Royal Rumble,” scheduled for Saturday.

