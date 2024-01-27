UK’s King Charles Undergoes Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

… Condition Deemed Benign

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Subheading: Health Awareness Boost as Royals Open Up about Medical Diagnoses

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III of the United Kingdom underwent a scheduled “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate at a London hospital. The 75-year-old monarch’s condition is reported to be benign, according to royal officials.

“The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness,” stated the palace.

Queen Camilla, King Charles’s wife, confirmed his well-being after the procedure, expressing that he is “doing well.” Both the king and Princess Kate, who is undergoing treatment at the same London hospital for abdominal surgery, received public support.

Royal officials took the unusual step of disclosing the king’s health condition last week, emphasizing that his enlarged prostate is a benign condition. Princess Kate’s current hospitalization follows her abdominal surgery last week.

A royal source mentioned that King Charles visited Princess Kate before his own treatment. Although the palace has not specified the duration of the king’s hospital stay, upcoming public engagements have been postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.

The king, who was informed of his condition last Wednesday, publicly shared his diagnosis to encourage men over 50, as prostate enlargement is common in this age group and affects urination. The National Health Service reported a 1,000 percent increase in visits to its webpage on prostate enlargement since the king’s diagnosis was revealed.

In a series of health setbacks for the royals, Princess Kate, 42, is recovering from surgery for a non-cancerous condition, while Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, recently revealed a malignant form of skin cancer, marking her second cancer diagnosis after battling breast cancer last summer. Princess Kate’s husband, Prince William, has postponed engagements to care for their three children during her hospitalization.

The royals’ openness about their health issues has sparked increased awareness and discussion around these medical conditions, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and medical attention.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...