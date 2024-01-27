Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Super Eagles’ Troost-Ekong Returns as Captain in AFCON Clash Against Cameroon

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong is set to lead the Super Eagles in the round of 16 clash against rivals Cameroon at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Troost-Ekong, who missed the previous one-nil win against Guinea-Bissau, has recovered and is ready for the crucial tie against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. Kenneth Omeruo, the 2013 AFCON winner, filled in for him in the absence.

Winger Simon Moses, having featured in Nigeria’s last Group A game, secures a spot in the starting lineup for the Saturday tie. Ademola Lookman is also among the starters.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, who was injured and has yet to play a part in the competition, is on the bench alongside Alhassan Yusuf, who suffered an injury in the draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali maintains his goalkeeping position, aiming to extend his clean sheets to three games against the Cameroonians.

African Player of the Year and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will spearhead the attack for the Super Eagles, having contributed one goal and one assist in the competition so far.

The anticipated clash kicks off at 9:00 pm (WAT/Nigeria time) on Saturday.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gelson Dala’s Double Propels 10-Man Angola to 3-0 Triumph Over Namibia in AFCON Last-16
Next article
Nigeria’s NCAA Suspends Mattini Airline’s Flight Permit
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Data & News Analysis 0
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Maritime 0
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com