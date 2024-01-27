Super Eagles’ Troost-Ekong Returns as Captain in AFCON Clash Against Cameroon

Stand-in captain William Troost-Ekong is set to lead the Super Eagles in the round of 16 clash against rivals Cameroon at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Troost-Ekong, who missed the previous one-nil win against Guinea-Bissau, has recovered and is ready for the crucial tie against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. Kenneth Omeruo, the 2013 AFCON winner, filled in for him in the absence.

Winger Simon Moses, having featured in Nigeria’s last Group A game, secures a spot in the starting lineup for the Saturday tie. Ademola Lookman is also among the starters.

Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, who was injured and has yet to play a part in the competition, is on the bench alongside Alhassan Yusuf, who suffered an injury in the draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali maintains his goalkeeping position, aiming to extend his clean sheets to three games against the Cameroonians.

African Player of the Year and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen will spearhead the attack for the Super Eagles, having contributed one goal and one assist in the competition so far.

The anticipated clash kicks off at 9:00 pm (WAT/Nigeria time) on Saturday.

