Prostate Health: Understanding the Five Procedures for Abnormalities

By: Bisi Adele

Date:

Around 3 million men in the UK experience symptoms of a benign enlarged prostate, prompting a need for comprehensive information on available procedures. Most men can manage their conditions through lifestyle changes or medications, while surgical options become viable if these approaches prove ineffective.

Renowned urologist Ranan Dasgupta, who treated King Charles at the London Clinic, offers insights into five distinct procedures for an enlarged prostate, as detailed on the hospital’s website. These procedures include Aquablation Therapy, Prostate Artery Embolisation, Transurethral Resection of the Prostate Gland (TURP), UroLift, and Rezum.

Aquablation Therapy:
This procedure involves injecting water into the prostate through a urethral probe. The water’s pressure is then utilized to eliminate some prostate tissue, reducing its size. An alternative method employs steam instead of water for the same purpose.

Prostate Artery Embolisation:
A catheter is inserted into an artery in the groin or wrist, guided by X-ray imaging. Tiny plastic particles are injected into the blood vessels supplying the prostate gland, leading to a reduction in its blood supply and subsequent shrinkage.

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP):
TURP entails removing part of the prostate gland using a resectoscope passed through the urethra, the tube through which urine exits the body.

UroLift:
This procedure involves the insertion of UroLift implants to hold the enlarged prostate away from the urethra, preventing blockage and alleviating symptoms such as pain or difficulty during urination.

Rezum:
Rezum is a minimally invasive treatment targeting distressing urinary symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate. It employs heat energy to destroy prostate tissue and shrink the gland, all without affecting sexual function.

Healthcare professionals emphasize that these treatments usually require a one-night hospital stay for observation, with patients typically discharged the following day. Post-surgery, patients are advised to avoid heavy lifting for three or four weeks and limit routine exercise for a fortnight. However, walking and light household chores can be resumed immediately upon returning home. Sexual activity is generally safe to resume four to six weeks after treatment.

Mr. Hamid Abboudi, a consultant urologist and prostate expert, underscores that the choice of treatment depends on individual circumstances, including the prostate’s size and configuration, overall health and fitness, predominant symptoms, and anticipated side effects.

Understanding the various prostate procedures empowers men to make informed decisions about their health, promoting proactive management and enhanced well-being.

Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics.

