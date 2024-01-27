Nigeria’s Pension Industry Records Striking Growth in 2023; AUM Hits N18.4 Trillion

In our analysis of the recent unaudited report from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), it was revealed that Nigeria’s pension funds industry achieved substantial growth, experiencing a remarkable 22.5% year-on-year increase in total assets under management (AUM). As of December 2023, AUM reached an impressive N18.36 trillion, reflecting a 2.43% uptick from November 2023 figures and showcasing the industry’s robust trajectory.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Breaking down AUM by asset class and fund type, the report highlights that a significant portion, 64.9%, is invested in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities, while corporate debt securities follow at 10.4%, and domestic ordinary shares make up 8.6%. Despite this growth, the industry remains underpenetrated, with its total AUM equivalent to only 9% of Nigeria’s 2022 GDP, notably below the global average of 29.4% in 2020, according to World Bank data.

Further analysis underscores the dominance of FGN securities, constituting the largest asset class for pension funds. FGN bonds, particularly, make up 96% of total FGN securities and over 60% of fund administrators’ overall asset mix. Investment in FGN securities reached N11.92 trillion in December 2023, marking a substantial 24% year-on-year growth, attributed to increased supply by the Debt Management Office (DMO) to meet the federal government’s funding targets.

Despite a 225 basis points increase in the monetary policy rates to 18.75% by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023, pension fund administrators (PFAs) continued to invest in FGN securities, driven by their relatively safe and stable returns.

The report also highlights significant growth in pension fund investments in domestic ordinary shares, experiencing a remarkable 70% year-on-year increase to N1.57 trillion. This surge is attributed to the robust performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) in 2023, reaching an unprecedented 74,000 index points, a milestone not seen in 15 years.

While real estate and private equity show year-on-year growth, they remain a small portion of the overall portfolio. Other alternative investment classes have not gained significant traction in the Nigerian market.

Examining fund types, the report indicates steady growth in Retirement Savings Account (RSA) funds, with the Retiree Fund accounting for the largest share, representing 58.02% of total AUM, followed by RSA Funds at 30.59%, and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (CPFAs) at 1.39%.

Looking ahead, the positive growth trajectory of the pension industry is expected to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development. The strong performance of the equities market is anticipated to contribute significantly to AUM growth, and expectations for the CBN to adopt a dovish stance could encourage investments in government securities, promoting higher pension savings in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...