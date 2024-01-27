Menu
Aviation

Nigeria’s NCAA Suspends Mattini Airline’s Flight Permit

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Mattini Airline Services Limited’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) following a runway excursion involving its Challenger CL 601 aircraft in Ibadan.

The incident, under investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), prompts the suspension until compliance with PNCF conditions is verified. Additionally, the NCAA initiates a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria, emphasizing its commitment to safety and global best practices.

The aircraft, registered as N580KR, overshot the runway at Ibadan Airport with no reported casualties. Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were deployed immediately, assuring the public of safety measures.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” clarified Carol Adekotujo, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The incident reflects the aviation authorities’ proactive approach to safety oversight and regulatory compliance in the country.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

