Nigeria’s NCAA Suspends Mattini Airline’s Flight Permit

Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has suspended Mattini Airline Services Limited’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) following a runway excursion involving its Challenger CL 601 aircraft in Ibadan.

The incident, under investigation by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), prompts the suspension until compliance with PNCF conditions is verified. Additionally, the NCAA initiates a safety and economic audit of all private jet operations in Nigeria, emphasizing its commitment to safety and global best practices.

The aircraft, registered as N580KR, overshot the runway at Ibadan Airport with no reported casualties. Firefighters and rescue officials from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) were deployed immediately, assuring the public of safety measures.

“It was a private plane from Abuja. It landed safely but overshot the runway. There was no casualty,” clarified Carol Adekotujo, a spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The incident reflects the aviation authorities’ proactive approach to safety oversight and regulatory compliance in the country.

