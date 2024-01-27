Menu
Lifestyle News

Nigerian Police Arrest Mr. Ibu’s Son and Adopted Daughter Over Alleged Fund Theft for Actor’s Treatment

By: Editorial Staff

Date:

On January 26, 2024, Nigerian police apprehended the son and adopted daughter of renowned comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu, on accusations of embezzling funds intended for the actor’s medical treatment. Onyeabuchi Okafor and Jasmine Okekeagwu allegedly seized the actor’s phone, gaining unauthorized access to his banking details, resulting in the theft of 55 million naira ($60,700; £47,800).

The misappropriated funds constituted a portion of the contributions from fans and well-wishers for Mr. Ibu’s treatment following a prolonged illness last year, which led to the amputation of one of his legs. The Nollywood star underwent five surgical procedures during his recovery.

Authorities have reportedly recovered 50 million naira, according to Mayegun Aminat, the spokesperson for the police criminal investigation department. The two suspects were planning to flee to the UK, as revealed by Aminat. Police have successfully retrieved the N50 million and charged the suspects with conspiracy and theft at Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, Yaba. The court granted them bail, and the case has been adjourned to March 11, 2024.

In a video circulating on social media in October 2023, Mr. Ibu appealed to his fans for prayers as he battled a “strange and dangerous illness” that led to the recommendation of amputating his legs. He emphasized the gravity of the situation while lying in the hospital, stating that if other medical interventions failed, amputation would be the last resort.

Contrary to earlier reports about the amputation of Mr. Ibu’s second leg, a family member, Valentine Okafor, clarified on the actor’s Instagram page that only the first leg had undergone the procedure, debunking the misinformation.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com