AFCON

Nigeria Secures Quarter-Final Spot in AFCON 2023

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

with Ademola Lookman’s Brace Against Cameroon

In an electrifying performance, Ademola Lookman led Nigeria to a 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 in Abidjan, securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

Lookman opened the scoring just before halftime, capitalizing on Victor Osimhen’s pressure to net a goal. The Atalanta forward then sealed the win with a spectacular volley in the 90th minute, celebrating the Super Eagles’ triumph.

Lookman’s brilliant performance showcased his prowess, and the well-executed goals highlighted the synergy within the Nigerian team.

Despite Cameroon introducing Vincent Aboubakar in the late stages, the three-time champions couldn’t muster a single shot on target, reflecting Nigeria’s defensive strength.

With this victory, Nigeria advances to the quarter-finals, where they will face Angola, who demonstrated an impressive 3-0 win over Namibia earlier in the day.

The stage is set for an intense clash between these football powerhouses at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday.

Nigeria's NCAA Suspends Mattini Airline's Flight Permit
Deputy Vice Chancellor of ABSU Narrowly Escapes Abduction in Daring Rescue Operation
