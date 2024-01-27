Menu
Meet Kemi Badenoch’s Husband: Mr Hamish

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Unveiling the Enigmatic Hamish Badenoch, Husband of Political Powerhouse Kemi Badenoch

Delve into the captivating world of Kemi Badenoch, the prominent British politician currently holding pivotal positions in the government. While Kemi’s political journey is well-known, our focus shifts to the man by her side – Hamish Badenoch.

Who is Kemi Badenoch?
Kemi Badenoch, born Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch on January 2, 1980, in Wimbledon, London, is a distinguished member of the Conservative Party. Currently serving as the Secretary of State for Business and Trade since 2023, President of the Board of Trade, and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2022, Kemi has navigated a remarkable political career.

Kemi paid tribute to her late father on Twitter by posting a photo of them together when she was a younger (54676893)

Her journey began with a seat on the London Assembly in 2012, eventually becoming an MP for Saffron Walden in 2017. Known for her right-wing political views, Kemi has made significant contributions to shaping policies related to business, trade, and issues of women and equalities in the UK.

1986 A family picture of Kemi Badenoch

Kemi’s early life included spending part of her childhood in Nigeria and the United States before returning to the UK at the age of 16. She pursued her education at Phoenix College and the University of Sussex, specializing in Computer Systems Engineering. Before entering politics, Kemi worked in the IT sector as a software engineer and later in consultancy and financial services.

Married Life with Hamish Badenoch
Now, let’s shift our attention to the man behind the successful woman – Hamish Badenoch. Kemi Badenoch is happily married to Hamish, and their union dates back to 2012. The couple shares a family with three children, adding a personal touch to Kemi’s public profile.

Hamish Badenoch, who works for Deutsche Bank, served as a Conservative councillor from 2014 to 2018 on Merton Borough Council, representing Wimbledon Village. Notably, he also took on the challenge of contesting the Foyle constituency for the Northern Ireland Conservatives in the 2015 general election.

While Kemi Badenoch has made headlines for her political endeavors, the love and support she receives from Hamish play a significant role in her life. The couple’s journey together adds a layer of depth to Kemi’s public persona, showcasing the balance between her professional and personal life.

Intriguingly, Hamish Badenoch’s role in Kemi’s life adds an extra layer of fascination to the narrative of this political power couple. As Kemi continues to make waves in the political arena, the Badenochs stand as a symbol of a successful partnership, navigating the complexities of public life and family with grace.

Who is Hamish, the Husband of Kemi Badenoch

Hamish, the husband of Kemi Badenoch, has a unique background that adds layers to the couple’s story. Born to a mother who migrated to London from Ireland, Hamish’s heritage is marked by diverse influences.

Notably, Hamish ventured into politics and took on the role of the Conservative candidate for Foyle, a constituency in Northern Ireland, during the 2015 election. Despite his efforts, he faced electoral challenges and was not successful in securing a seat at that time. This foray into Northern Irish politics reveals a dimension of Hamish’s civic engagement beyond his London roots.

Kemi Badenoch’s Position on the Brexit Referendum

In the 2016 Brexit referendum, Kemi Badenoch actively campaigned for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union (EU). Demonstrating her commitment to the leave stance, she played an active role in advocating for Brexit during this pivotal national vote.

When it comes to parliamentary decisions related to European matters, Badenoch has consistently aligned herself with the official stance of the Conservative Party, commonly referred to as following the “Tory whip.” This adherence to the party’s position underscores her dedication to the party’s collective stance on EU-related issues.

Notably, in 2019, Kemi Badenoch cast her vote in favor of the withdrawal agreement presented by Theresa May’s government. This indicates her support for the negotiated terms of the UK’s departure from the EU as proposed by the then-Prime Minister May.

By actively participating in the Brexit campaign and subsequently supporting key parliamentary measures, Kemi Badenoch’s stance on the UK’s withdrawal from the EU remains evident in her voting history and public engagements.

Kemi Badenoch: The Woman Best Placed to Replace Rishi Sunak
