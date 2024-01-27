Menu
Search
Subscribe
AFCON

Gelson Dala’s Double Propels 10-Man Angola to 3-0 Triumph Over Namibia in AFCON Last-16

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Gelson Dala showcased his goal-scoring prowess, securing a brace for 10-man Angola in a 3-0 victory over Namibia during their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Bouake on Saturday. The surprise package, Angola, will now face the winner between Nigeria and Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dala’s first-half double and a subsequent goal from Mabululu in the second half secured Angola’s victory, with both teams reduced to 10 men following first-half red cards for Angola’s goalkeeper Neblu and Namibia’s defender Lubeni Haukongo.

This historic win for Angola, surpassing their previous two-goal victories, highlights their unexpected success in the tournament. Angola, initially expected to finish third at best, clinched the top spot in their group ahead of Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and the shock casualties, Algeria.

Despite Angola facing adversity with a red card in the 17th minute, Dala’s impressive goals and Mabululu’s contribution secured their place in the quarter-finals. The match, marked by a dramatic sequence of events, unfolded in scorching temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).

Namibia, facing a two-goal deficit and a numerical disadvantage, struggled to recover. Despite early second-half pressure, Angola extended their lead with a goal from Mabululu on the 66th minute. Namibia’s resilience was evident in the closing moments, forcing a spectacular save from Angola’s substitute goalkeeper. The match concluded with Angola narrowly missing a fourth goal.

This unexpected journey for Angola in the AFCON 2023 continues to defy expectations, adding another remarkable chapter to their tournament story.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Usman Ododo Sworn In As Kogi State Governor
Next article
Super Eagles’ Troost-Ekong Returns as Captain in AFCON Clash Against Cameroon
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Editorial Staff Editorial Staff -
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Nnamdi Kanu Never Jumped Bail, Supreme Court Rules

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, the special counsel for Nnamdi Kanu,...

Stay African, Read Latest News

Stay updated on latest happenings around 54 countries of Africa

Subscribe Now

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tariff Increase Fails to Boost Nigeria’s Power Generation

Data & News Analysis 0
Despite a recent electricity tariff increase by the Nigerian...

Nigeria and Morocco partner to Advance the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project

Maritime 0
The Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco have...

Nigeria records reduced vessel calls and cargo throughput in 2023

Maritime 0
In a recent report presented at the quarterly meeting...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com