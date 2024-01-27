Gelson Dala’s Double Propels 10-Man Angola to 3-0 Triumph Over Namibia in AFCON Last-16

Gelson Dala showcased his goal-scoring prowess, securing a brace for 10-man Angola in a 3-0 victory over Namibia during their Africa Cup of Nations last-16 clash in Bouake on Saturday. The surprise package, Angola, will now face the winner between Nigeria and Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Dala’s first-half double and a subsequent goal from Mabululu in the second half secured Angola’s victory, with both teams reduced to 10 men following first-half red cards for Angola’s goalkeeper Neblu and Namibia’s defender Lubeni Haukongo.

This historic win for Angola, surpassing their previous two-goal victories, highlights their unexpected success in the tournament. Angola, initially expected to finish third at best, clinched the top spot in their group ahead of Burkina Faso, Mauritania, and the shock casualties, Algeria.

Despite Angola facing adversity with a red card in the 17th minute, Dala’s impressive goals and Mabululu’s contribution secured their place in the quarter-finals. The match, marked by a dramatic sequence of events, unfolded in scorching temperatures of 34 degrees Celsius (93 Fahrenheit).

Namibia, facing a two-goal deficit and a numerical disadvantage, struggled to recover. Despite early second-half pressure, Angola extended their lead with a goal from Mabululu on the 66th minute. Namibia’s resilience was evident in the closing moments, forcing a spectacular save from Angola’s substitute goalkeeper. The match concluded with Angola narrowly missing a fourth goal.

This unexpected journey for Angola in the AFCON 2023 continues to defy expectations, adding another remarkable chapter to their tournament story.

