Fire Guts INEC Office In Ibadan, Logistics Materials Destroyed

January 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State has confirmed a fire incident at its Ibadan South East Local Government Area office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Ibadan by the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Adeniran Tella, and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the fire incident happened on Friday morning and the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained but was assumed to have been triggered by a power surge.

The statement also stated that no life was lost, adding that only logistic materials got burnt.

The electoral body claimed that the incident had no effect on the Saki West State Constituency rerun election coming up on February 3.(www.naija247news.com).

