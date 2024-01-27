FCTA approves N7bn for primary school teachers’ salaries in Abuja

January 27, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Secretary for Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr. Danlami Hayyo, has announced the approval of N7 billion to cover 25% of the overdue salary arrears for teachers in public primary schools.

Hayyo stated this during a familiarization visit to the management of the FCT Universal Basic Education Board in Abuja on Thursday.

He mentioned that the FCTA will cover 40% of the overdue arrears, with the remaining 60% to be paid by the Area Councils.

Furthermore, he stated that the Administration has mandated the Area Councils and the FCT to make the payment within a three-month period, emphasizing that the funds will be deducted at the source and remitted to them.

“The essence of this visit is to see how the secretariat can collaborate with the Board towards achieving its mandate.

“I am thankful to God that the Board has counterpart funding in addition to the BESDA account.

“I promise that the available resources from UBEC and UBEB will be used to address the challenges,” Hayyo said.

The development comes barely three days after FCT primary school teachers staged a protest over non-salary payments.(www.naija247news.com).

